Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.29% of Prologis worth $212,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

