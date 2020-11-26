Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
NYSE PMO opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.