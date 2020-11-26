Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818 over the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Earnings History and Estimates for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit