Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 75.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.