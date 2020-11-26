Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

