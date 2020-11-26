Quark (QRK) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $175.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,395,537 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

