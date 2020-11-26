Raymond James Boosts Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $18.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.53.

CADE stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

