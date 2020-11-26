Raymond James Boosts Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $18.00

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.53.

CADE stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Analyst Recommendations for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit