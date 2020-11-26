Raymond James Boosts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $68.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.