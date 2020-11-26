Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 61.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Raymond James by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 75.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Raymond James by 212.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 719.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

