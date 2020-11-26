Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) VP Stephen Paul Koch Sells 9,625 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

