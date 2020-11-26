Reviewing Elys Game Technology (ELYS) and Its Peers

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) is one of 283 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Elys Game Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elys Game Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Elys Game Technology Competitors 2712 11728 20478 1094 2.55

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 0.18%. Given Elys Game Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elys Game Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $35.58 million -$9.27 million -3.81 Elys Game Technology Competitors $1.91 billion $387.79 million -3.71

Elys Game Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -10.83% -45.78% -14.76% Elys Game Technology Competitors -51.61% -6,635.48% -5.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elys Game Technology peers beat Elys Game Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

