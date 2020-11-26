Richard J. Simoncic Sells 2,269 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Microchip Technology stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.
