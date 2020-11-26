Richard J. Simoncic Sells 2,269 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.