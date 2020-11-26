RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $304.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,225,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,237,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,431 shares of company stock worth $52,425,099. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 88.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,676,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,149,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG opened at $288.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average of $276.82.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.