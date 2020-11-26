RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $304.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.62.
Several research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company.
In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,225,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,237,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,431 shares of company stock worth $52,425,099. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RNG opened at $288.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average of $276.82.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.
