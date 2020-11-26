Robin A. Ferracone Sells 10,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $945,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TRUP opened at $95.33 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,906.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,435,000 after buying an additional 1,223,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4,058.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

