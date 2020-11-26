Ronald H. Zech Sells 700 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $45,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MGRC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.