Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

