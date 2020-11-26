Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 53.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

