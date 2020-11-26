Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $217.61 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

