Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $83,000 Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NYSE GPMT opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

