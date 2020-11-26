Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,602 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.