Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 57.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 99.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 33.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,162,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,827 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SATS stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

