Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

CGBD stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.51%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

