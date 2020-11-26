Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after acquiring an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $144.16 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

