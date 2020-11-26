Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.01 on Friday. Root has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

