Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Root presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.