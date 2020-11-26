Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

