Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $413.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $413.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

ROP stock opened at $418.47 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

