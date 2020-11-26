Roth Capital Boosts Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target to $12.25

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $12.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOLO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

SOLO opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $665.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

