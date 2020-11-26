Roth Capital Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $70.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

