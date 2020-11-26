Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 314,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1,889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

