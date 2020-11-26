salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut salesforce.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.53.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $246.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.29. The stock has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $5,379,403.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,800.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,111 shares of company stock worth $141,900,417. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

