Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $138.50 Average PT from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after purchasing an additional 487,389 shares during the last quarter. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.