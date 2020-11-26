SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,654,000 after buying an additional 41,701 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SBA Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $198,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $282.61 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.20 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

