Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $25.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Schneider National by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Schneider National by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,309 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schneider National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Schneider National by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Analyst Recommendations for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

