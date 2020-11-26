Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of SDGR opened at $63.60 on Monday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $265,518.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $50,680,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,448,563 shares of company stock valued at $307,322,984 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

