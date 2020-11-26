Scott V. King Sells 18,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

