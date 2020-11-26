SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $211.10 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

