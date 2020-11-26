SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $298.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $301.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.