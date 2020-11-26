SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 104,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total transaction of $6,120,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,558 shares of company stock valued at $24,289,666. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $508.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.54 and a 200-day moving average of $591.78. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

