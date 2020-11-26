SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $4,476,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $443.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.87, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

