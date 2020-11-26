SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

