SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $539,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 706.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,675,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of GM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

