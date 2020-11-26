SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,870 shares of company stock worth $80,394,411. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

BBY stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

