SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.91.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $357.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.96 and its 200 day moving average is $321.79. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

