SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 142.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 712.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

