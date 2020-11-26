SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.56. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

