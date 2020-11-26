Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard Sells 4,145 Shares

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

