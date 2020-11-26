Sensata Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 891 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,138% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,296. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ST shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

