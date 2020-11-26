Senseonics (SENS) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Senseonics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Senseonics Competitors 12.29% -86.20% 5.48%

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million -$115.55 million -0.55 Senseonics Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 25.83

Senseonics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Senseonics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 171 767 1339 39 2.54

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Senseonics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Senseonics competitors beat Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

