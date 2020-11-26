Severfield plc (SFR.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Severfield plc (SFR.L) stock opened at GBX 66.66 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 million and a PE ratio of 10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.01. Severfield plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.25).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Severfield plc (SFR.L)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

